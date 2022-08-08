COVID BA.4 andBA.5 Scenarios

New best and worst case scenarios of BA.4 and BA.5 Covid-19 are out and the news is not good. The University of Texas Covid-19 Consortium says in the worst case, more than four and half million would get infected, and nearly a quarter of a million Texans would be hospitalized and 15 thousand could die. In the best case scenario, those figures are roughly half with six thousand covid deaths. Health officials say vaccines weaken and prior infection does not protect you from these variants and the only way to be protected is to stay current on your covid vaccinations and boosters, especially if you are over 50 and immuno-compromised. Over 60 percent of Texans have not gotten a booster.