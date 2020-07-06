COVID Behavior Risk Chart

A new chart shows things we do every day, and the risk attached during this pandemic. Texas Medical Association physicians assigned a risk of 1 (least risk) to 10 (riskiest). Dr. Mark Casanova of the Dallas County Medical Society says low-risk activities include opening the mail, ordering restaurant takeout, and pumping gasoline. The riskiest behavior…going to a bar. He says for those worried about touching things like gas pumps, mail, or other items; the TMA recommended using hand sanitizer and washing your hands afterward.