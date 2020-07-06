" /> COVID Behavior Risk Chart – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Access Financial Group
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner

COVID Behavior Risk Chart

4 hours ago

A new chart shows things we do every day, and the risk attached during this pandemic. Texas Medical Association physicians assigned a risk of 1 (least risk) to 10 (riskiest). Dr. Mark Casanova of the Dallas County Medical Society says low-risk activities include opening the mail, ordering restaurant takeout, and pumping gasoline. The riskiest behavior…going to a bar. He says for those worried about touching things like gas pumps, mail, or other items; the TMA recommended using hand sanitizer and washing your hands afterward.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     