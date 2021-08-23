Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Covid Booster Shot Priorities

Dave Kirkpatrick 5 hours ago

The Paris – Lamar County Health District posted on its Facebook page the likely CDC scenario for the distribution of COVID booster shots. After FDA approves and ACIP recommends a COVID-19 booster dose, the goal is for those who received their shots in the earlier phases of vaccine rollout to get their booster dose first. This includes: Healthcare providers. Nursing home residents and other seniors.

 

