(From TSN) We don’t yet know if a booster shot will be necessary for the Covid vaccine, but a study out of Houston is trying to determine which booster would be best. 150 fully vaccinated participants are getting a Moderna booster shot. A third of the study group is vaccinated with Moderna, a third with Pfizer and a third with Johnson and Johnson. They are mixing and matching shots and looking at which boosters are safe and effective. Next they’ll do a study with a J&J booster and later Pfizer.