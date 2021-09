COVID Canceled Football

COVID CANCELED

4A

Jasper vs. Silsbee at Silsbee, 7:30 p.m. – Canceled

Spring Hill vs. Gladewater at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m. – Canceled

3A

Newton vs, Diboll at Diboll, 7:30 p.m. – Canceled

Edgewood vs. Prairiland at Prairiland, 7:30 p.m. New Pairing

Emory Rains vs. Edgewood at Edgewood, 7:30 p.m. – Canceled

Buna vs. Hemphill at Hemphill, 7:30 p.m. – Canceled

2A

West Sabine vs. San Augustine at San Augustine, 7 p.m. – Canceled

Trinity vs. Groveton at Groveton, 7:30 p.m. – Canceled

Cushing vs. Dewyville at Dewyville, 7 p.m. – Canceled

Alto vs. Timpson at Timpson, 7:30 p.m. – Canceled

1A

Longview Christian Heritage vs. Fruitvale at Fruitvale, Canceled

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Tyler HEAT, at Leverett’s Chapel, 7 p.m. – Canceled

Mount Enterprise vs. All Saints at All Saints, 7 p.m. – Canceled

Saturday, Sept. 4

Waskom vs. Brookshire Royal at Diboll, Canceled