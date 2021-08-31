COVID Cases Growing In Schools

Schools that closed because of COVID grows. Gladewater, Groveton, Hemphill, Kennard, Leverett’s Chapel, Newton, North Hopkins, Wells, and West Sabine reopens on Tuesday, Sep. 7, including extracurricular activities. Frankston ISD opens on Sep. 7, but they plan on having football.

The Connally ISD, near Waco, is closing all of its campuses through Monday as COVID-19 cases and absences rise. They also reported the death of a second teacher in less than a week. Superintendent Wesley Holt told parents that the closure is an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and is in line with recommendations from the McLennan County Health Department.