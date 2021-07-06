" /> Covid Cases Much Less In States With Fewer Vaccinations – EastTexasRadio.com
Covid Cases Much Less In States With Fewer Vaccinations

Dave Kirkpatrick 3 hours ago

Figures show COVID-19, cases are rising again as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads across the country. States with lower rates of vaccination reported an average of 6 new cases per 100,000 residents every day over the past week  while states  with higher vaccination rates reported an average of 2.2 new cases over the same period. Although Texas as a state is No. 2 in the number of vaccine doses administered, only 42% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Only 39% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.

