COVID Hospitalization On The Rise – Lack Of Vaccinations Blamed

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising, cases are starting to climb, and the “rush” to get vaccinated is long gone. Parkland Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang says coronavirus hospitalizations in North Texas have increased about 20%. And every single patient was unvaccinated. He says since older people are protected, most cases are showing up in young people. He commended the DFW area for taking the initiative of rolling up their sleeve for the shot, but rural areas surrounding the metroplex are seeing vulnerability to the Delta mutation.