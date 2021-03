COVID-19 hospitalizations are dropping in Texas, but some health officials are worried about what might happen after spring break. The number of COVID-19 patients in Texas has opped below four thousand for the first time since October, but they are still urging people to follow Coronavirus precautions with many schools on break. COVID-19 patients are using about six-point-two percent of hospital beds in Texas, down from a high of more than 22 percent in January.