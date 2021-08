Covid-19 hospitalizations continue soaring at an alarming rate. DFW Hospital Council President and CEO Stephen Love says throughout the 19-county Trauma Service Area E, which includes Fannin, Hunt and Collin, 40-percent of all patients in ICU’s have Covid. Love says with the Delta Variant as unrelenting as it is, it is more important than ever to be vaccinated. Love says very few people in hospitals with Covid are vaccinated.