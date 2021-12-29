Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
COVID Pills Approved But Still Not Widely Available

The FDA authorizes the use of two COVID pills, which patients can take at home to avoid burdening hospitals. Baylor Infectious Disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez says this will be a big help. Just not right now. He says the early reports show that the Pfizer drug reduces hospitalizations by 90-percent. And while that’s an important step, He says the only thing that will end the pandemic is getting more people vaccinated.

