The COVID positivity rate is ticking higher. And it seems no one is immune. Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez developed a COVID vaccine, but now he has the virus. He has two booster shots, and that’s well in the minority in Texas. Out of 30 million Texans, only 6.8 million have gotten at least one booster shot. The BA2.12 variant is poised to become the dominant mutation in the United States. Hotez says it is the most transmissible and says it’s probably as contagious as measles.