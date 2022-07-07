Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
COVID Positivity Rate Rising

The COVID testing positivity rate is climbing to a five-month high. Dr. Jason Bowling with the University of Texas Health System says the virus is mutating, and there are two dominant strains, both resistant to antibodies from previous infections. Even though the positivity rate is spiking, hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Public Health experts predict that COVID will transition from a pandemic to an endemic within two years. Dr. Bowling says that vulnerable populations will have to keep being careful.

