Covid Rises In Lamar County, Vaccinations Still Available

From the Paris Lamar County Health District:

PLCHD is still giving Covid-19 Vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen, FREE of charge to anyone age 12 and up at the Covid Center, 1128 Clarksville, Suite 150, Paris, TX. 903-715-0422

NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY – Hours 9a-4p Mon-Fri Kids 12yo and up need to be vaccinated NOW to be done by the time school starts..

Folks, the number of younger people contracting Covid-19 D-Variant with symptoms is rapidly increasing. These vaccines have been out since last November and have prevented or diminished severe infections, that’s a fact! Don’t let the national media or angry commenters persuade you one way or the other – research from reputable factual sites, talk with your family and people you trust, then decide for yourself.

You can also walk-in and get vaccinated at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Brookshires.