NetHealth will have Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters available this week in Sulphur Springs and regular Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters. This week will be the last COVID vaccine clinic this year provided by NetHealth at Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs, located at 100 Medical Circle. You may walk in daily from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm; no appointment is necessary.