COVID Testing Drying Up

Federal funding for COVID testing is drying up. That’s a big problem, says Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Troisi (tro-ee-see) with the UT-Health School of Public Health. She said that when there were a few tests over two years ago, they couldn’t tell what was happening in the community. Dr. Troisi fears that 99 percent of people who test positive with an at-home test will never report their results. She says what’s especially troubling is COVID continues to evolve. The current dominant variant BA.2, an offshoot of Omicron, is perhaps the most contagious yet.