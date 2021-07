Covid researchers are finding new forms of the virus, and that’s bringing new anxiety. You’ve heard of the Delta Variant, which is more transmissible, and more dangerous. Now there is now Delta-Plus. Dr. Ogechika Alozie (oga-chicka ah-low-zee) with the Texas Medical Association says there will continue to be variants, which is why people need to get vaccinated He’s hearing a lot of questions from the public about variants, but the shots, he says, work to stop the Covid virus in all its forms.