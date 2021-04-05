Covid Vaccinations at Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs

Christus – Mother Frances Hospital -Sulphur Springs has open spots for the Moderna vaccine. The first dose is this Thursday, April 8 and the second dose is on Thursday, May 6.

Please use on the link below to sign up! There is no cost associated, and this link may be shared.

Copy and paste the link below to your browser.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0d4eaba72dabfb6-cmfhss8

For those without computer access, they may call 903.439.4033 to sign up

We do ask that you are able to attend both dates, so that we are able to be good stewards of our supply. These dates are unable to be changed due to the short-stability of the vaccine once opened, and the quantities we are administering at a time.