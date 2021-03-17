" /> COVID Vaccine Allocations For Week Of March 15 – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID Vaccine Allocations For Week Of March 15

8 hours ago

On its website, the Texas DSHS reports that the Paris-Lamar Health District will receive 1,000 doses of the COVID vaccine, and PRMC will receive 100 doses, as will Red River Urgent Care. Fannin County will receive 1,170 doses for Texoma Medical Center in Bonham. Brookshire’s Pharmacy in Sulphur Springs will receive 100 doses, Christus Mother Frances Sulphur Springs will receive 300. Titus Regional will receive 100, as will the Super-One Pharmacy and Wellness Pointe in Mt Pleasant. Camp County receives 100 doses, and Cass County gets 300 for Christus St. Michael and 300 for Genesis PrimeCare. Mt Vernon Brookshire’s will get 200 doses, and the Brookshires in Morris County receive 100.

