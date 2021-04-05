" /> Covid Vaccine Allotments To Texas – EastTexasRadio.com
Covid Vaccine Allotments To Texas

6 hours ago

A record 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers this week. An estimated 900,000 additional first and second doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers as allocated by the federal government. The Texas Department of State Health Services shows that more than one-third of all Texans at least 16 years old have gotten at least one dose and nearly one in five are fully vaccinated. More than one-third of all Texans at least 16 years old have gotten at least one dose and nearly one in five are fully vaccinated.

