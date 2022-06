Covid shots for kids as young as six months old have been approved. Those shots will start going into arms today. Dr. Mandie Svatek [[sva-tek]], who is a pediatrician with the University of Texas Health System, says that parents need to take this seriously. There is concern, though, about vaccine fatigue. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for kids as young as five in October, but federal data shows less than a third of that age group has been vaccinated.