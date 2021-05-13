" /> Covid Vaccines Thursday and Friday at PLCHD Covid Center – EastTexasRadio.com
Covid Vaccines Thursday and Friday at PLCHD Covid Center

2 hours ago

The new Paris-Lamar County Health District COVID center at 1128 Clarksville St. will be open today and tomorrow from 9am. to 4pm for those wanting first doses of Moderna or single doses of Johnson & Johnson. You can register online at paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist, or call 903-715-0422 to register during regular business hours. Later this month, vaccinations will be given any time during the day as staffing is available. Appointments for 15 minute coronavirus tests can be made by calling 903-715-0422

