Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mid America Pet Food Header
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Roper & White

Covid Vaccines Vs Natural Immunity

The nation’s covid vaccine mandates do not account for natural immunity, and some think that’s not fair. But Baylor infectious disease expert dr. Peter Hotez says catching the virus — and then recovering — is far from a one-size-fits-all scenario Texas congressman Chip Roy is filing a bill that would require health and human services to compile data on the effectiveness of natural immunity. A recent CDC study found that those who caught covid, and developed antibodies were five times more likely to get re-infected than those who are fully vaccinated.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     