Covid Vaccines Vs Natural Immunity

The nation’s covid vaccine mandates do not account for natural immunity, and some think that’s not fair. But Baylor infectious disease expert dr. Peter Hotez says catching the virus — and then recovering — is far from a one-size-fits-all scenario Texas congressman Chip Roy is filing a bill that would require health and human services to compile data on the effectiveness of natural immunity. A recent CDC study found that those who caught covid, and developed antibodies were five times more likely to get re-infected than those who are fully vaccinated.