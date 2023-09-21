April Smith & The Company will be performing LIVE at the upcoming COWBOY UP for Ignite Youth Club of Mt. Pleasant tomorrow. The live indoor concert will start at 7:00 pm and will host a Dolly Parton Look Alike Contest, Silent Auction and COW PATTY BINGO. Tables for 8 are available for $600.

A COWBOY UP CAR SHOW will kick off the event from 9:00 am until 1 pm, featuring awards for Best Car, Best Truck, and People’s Choice. No entry fee will be charged, but donations to Ignite Youth Club will be welcome.

Ignite Youth Club is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization which provides safe and fun after school programs and summer enrichment camps for ages 5-12. The Club focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles and character development.

Both events will be held at 2305 CR 3210 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Tables can be purchased at the KRB Office or online at www.ignitemp.org (under Events). For more information, contact Kelly Baker at 430-222-3310.