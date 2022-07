Gun control groups are bashing the Dallas Cowboys for teaming up with the Black Rifle Coffee Company, which sells products like “Murdered Out” and “AK-47 Espresso Roast.” With “Moms Demand Action in Texas,” Persis Beaven says we should not glorify gun culture after another mass shooting. In a statement, Black Rifle said they timed the deal to coincide with the Independence Day Holiday. The veteran-owned business, based in Utah, also partners with NASCAR.