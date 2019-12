The Cowboy Church, at 664 Lamar County Road 42570, is again hosting “Christmas at the Camp.” It’s Friday (Dec 13) and Saturday (Dec 14) from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. About 180 people are involved in putting on the show, which tells the Christmas story as if a cowboy were there. Visitors will be taken by horse-drawn carriage to the various sites of the presentation. For information, you can call 903-739-0532.