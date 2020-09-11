Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Opens Up About Brothers Suicide, His Own Depression

During national suicide prevention week, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is opening up about his brothers suicide and his own bought with depression. Speaking with sports journalist Graham Bensinger, Prescott says the pandemic hit him particularly hard. He says he didn’t want to work out and couldn’t sleep. Jace Prescott, the middle brother of Tad and Dak, died on April 24 in Orange, Texas. he was 31. Dak says Jace had a lot of burdens and was the main caregiver to his mother Peggy during her battle with colon cancer before she died in 2013.