Cowboys Fall Short Plus High School Football In Today’s Sports Update

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott was limited to 47 yards on 20 carries and did not have a run for longer than six yards as the Minnesota Vikings defeated Dallas 28-24 in Sunday Night Football. They are at Detroit Sunday at 12 noon.

The Houston Texans were off.

In the AP College Football Poll, LSU is now No. 1, Ohio State is 2nd, Clemson moves to No. 3, Alabama drops to No. 4, Georgia is 5th, Oregon is 6th, Minnesota leaps up to No. 7, Utah is 8th, Penn State is 9th and Oklahoma is 10th. Baylor drops to No. 12, SMU is 20th and Texas is at No. 22. The CFP poll will be released on Tuesday night.

Friday night football results:

Mt Pleasant 14 Nacodoches 7

Mt Vernon 28 New Boston 7

Spring Hill 28 Pittsburg 14

Gilmer 44 Liberty-Eyelau 0

Melissa 36 North Lamar 15

Daingerfield 20 New Diana 16

Paul Pewitt 61 Queen City 12

Winnsboro 26 Mineola 21

Rivercrest 42 Honey Grove 34

Whitewright 34 Prairiland 14

Blue Ride 34 Chism 7

Bells 42 Cooper 28

Detroit 52 Maud 22

This Week’s Playoff Football Schedule

Mt Vernon vs. Sabine Saturday 1:00 pm at Sulphur Springs

Pittsburg vs. Sunnyvale Thursday 7:00 pm at Emory Rains

Hughes Springs vs. Gladewater at Pine Tree Friday 7:30 pm

Paul Pewitt vs Corrigan-Camden Friday 7:30 at Corrigan-Camden

Daingerfield vs. Anderson Shiro Friday at 7:30 pm at Kaufman

Paris vs. Alvarado 7:00 pm Friday Ron Poe Stadium McKinney

Hooks vs. Winnsboro 7:30 pm Friday at Pittsburg

Eddie Pepperell was disqualified from the Turkish Airlines Open on Saturday when he ran out of golf balls. The English pro hit as many as five balls, his playing partners were unsure, into the water on the par-5 fourth hole at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course during the third round of the $7 million European Tour event.