Cowboys Hall Of Famer Dies Suddenly

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Larry Allen died suddenly at 52 while vacationing with his family in Mexico. They named him to the Pro Bowl eleven times and inducted him into the Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Allen played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1994 through 2005 and won the Super Bowl in 1995. His last two seasons were with the San Fransisco 49ers.
