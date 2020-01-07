Cowboys Hire McCarthy As HC Plus High School Hoops In Today’s Sports Update

After letting Jason Garrett go, reports surfaced Monday that the Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with Mike McCarthy to become the ninth head coach in franchise history. McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006 to 2018. He won six NFC North titles and led the Packers to Super Bowl 45 where they defeated Pittsburgh. McCarthy is also 10-8 in the postseason.

The North Lamar Pantherettes finished their preseason schedule last night with a convincing 59-24 victory over Como Pickton. Mylee Nottingham finished with 20 points while Maddie Walters added 16. The Pantherettes also knocked down six three-pointers in the win. North Lamar will open district play at Pleasant Grove on Friday.

Tonight both Prairiland teams will host Mt Vernon in district action. Chisum will host Commerce In both girl’s and boy’s actions. Both Cooper teams visit Chapel Hill.

Rivercrest hosts Linden Kildare in both girls and boys basketball. In other district action, Detroit will travel to James Bowie.

In non-district action, the Clarksville boys will be in Greenville, Clarksville girls travel to Sam Rayburn, the Honey Grove girls will host Whitewright, and the boys will be at San Rayburn. The Paris boys will host Melissa while the Paris girls will be in Hugo. The North Lamar boys will be in Princeton.

The Dallas Mavericks are still without Kristaps Porzingas but that didn’t matter last night as Luka Doncic happened against the Chicago Bulls. Doncic finished with 38 points 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 118-110 victory. Doncic had 21 points in the third quarter alone.

The triple-double his is 11th of the season and 19th of his career, leaving him two behind the franchise record set by Jason Kidd. Luka is still only 20 years old. Dallas will host Denver on Wednesday night.