Cowboys Ink Vikings DE Plus Rangers Take Series with Comeback Win in Today’s Sports Update

The Dallas Cowboys added a big free agent to their pass rush late in the off-season, agreeing to terms with former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen. The deal is for one-year and worth $6 million, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Griffen is a four-time Pro Bowler and notched eight sacks in 15 games last year. He spent the last 10 seasons in Minnesota.

The NBA has discussed using as many as four bubble environments next season, with New York and the Dallas-Fort Worth area among the potential locations under consideration. Both locations have access to multiple courts that could be used.

The Big 12 will play football in the fall. On Wednesday, the conference announced its schedule and new protocols for the 2020 season. The schedule will still feature a “9+1” format with a nine-game conference slate and one non-conference contest for each school. Each program will have at least two byes with a potential third later in the season. The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The Washington Football Team will play the first season after its name and logo change without a home crowd. FedEx Field will be empty for the team’s home games during the 2020 season, Washington announced Wednesday.

The Dallas Mavericks finish out bubble play today before starting the playoffs. Dallas and Phoenix will tip at 3pm.

Game 2 for the Dallas Stars is tonight at 9:30. Calgary leads the series 1-0.

And the Texas Rangers defeated Seattle 7-4 thanks to five runs in the 8th inning. Willie Calhoun had a two run single in the inning. He finished with a pair of hits and 3 RBI. Texas finished the home stand 5-1 and will play Colorado on Friday night.