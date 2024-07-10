Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Cowboy’s Owner Headed For Texarkana

Texarkana’s federal court will hear a lawsuit filed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones is suing Alexandra Davis and her mother, Cynthia Davis, for breaking a contract. Davis claimed Jones is her biological father from a relationship he had with her mother in the 90s. She sued to establish paternity. A court dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. A woman claiming to be Jones’ biological daughter filed the suit. After she sued over paternity, Jones says they broke that contract. Jury selection begins in Texarkana’s federal court on July 19.

