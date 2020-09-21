Cowboys Pull Off Improbable Comeback Plus High School Football Week 4 Wrap Up In Today’s Sports Update

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a seemingly impossible comeback after the Atlanta Falcons watched an onside kick go the full ten yards before players attempted to recover the ball. Dak Prescott put the Cowboys in field goal range with a pass to CeeDee Lamb, and Greg Zuerlein connected on the kick for a Cowboys 40-39 victory. The Cowboys trailed by 20 in the first quarter and 15 with over four minutes remaining in the game.

The Falcons had 39 points with zero turnovers in their loss against the Cowboys. The teams started at 440-0 when scoring 39 points with 0 turnovers since 1933. That is when team turnovers were first tracked, according to Elias.

The Rangers picked up a 7-2 road win in Anaheim. Kyle Cody gets his first win. Rangers catching prospect Sam Huff had his first career homer. In his fifth start since being called up from the alternate training site, Huff hit his first Major League home run, and it helped make Cody a winner in his fourth big league start. Cody is 1-1 with a 1.53 ERA in seven outings overall, after holding the Angels to one run in five innings at Angel Stadium.

Tonight at the Stars and Lightning take the ice for game two of the Stanley Cup finals. The puck drops at 7:00. Dallas is up 1-0.

