Cowboys Pull Off Improbable Comeback Plus High School Football Week 4 Wrap Up In Today’s Sports Update

4 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys’ Chris Jones (6) and others celebrate with kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) after Zuerlein kicked a field goal to help the Cowboys to a 40-39 win against the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a seemingly impossible comeback after the Atlanta Falcons watched an onside kick go the full ten yards before players attempted to recover the ball. Dak Prescott put the Cowboys in field goal range with a pass to CeeDee Lamb, and Greg Zuerlein connected on the kick for a Cowboys 40-39 victory. The Cowboys trailed by 20 in the first quarter and 15 with over four minutes remaining in the game.

The Falcons had 39 points with zero turnovers in their loss against the Cowboys. The teams started at 440-0 when scoring 39 points with 0 turnovers since 1933. That is when team turnovers were first tracked, according to Elias.

The Rangers picked up a 7-2 road win in Anaheim. Kyle Cody gets his first win. Rangers catching prospect Sam Huff had his first career homer. In his fifth start since being called up from the alternate training site, Huff hit his first Major League home run, and it helped make Cody a winner in his fourth big league start. Cody is 1-1 with a 1.53 ERA in seven outings overall, after holding the Angels to one run in five innings at Angel Stadium.

Tonight at the Stars and Lightning take the ice for game two of the Stanley Cup finals. The puck drops at 7:00. Dallas is up 1-0.

Here are your high school scores from Friday Night:

Prairiland 51 Paris 28
Clarksville 21 Midlothian Heritage 14
Elysian Fields 14 Cooper 32
Daingerfield 26 Celeste 9
Rivercrest 28 Chisum 75
Como Picton 12 Frankston 60
Bonham 24 Callisburg 15
Blue Ridge 63 Honey Grove 14
Pittsburg 2 Fannindel 74
Van 35 Non-UIL Opp 24
Leonard 62
Detroit 20

