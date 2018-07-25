Cowboys Report And Rangers Lose, Again, In Today’s Sports

For the seventh year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys headed to Oxnard California for training camp Tuesday. The first practice is set for Thursday. With 16 practices scheduled through Thursday, Aug. 17. The first preseason game is August 9, in San Francisco.

Before last night’s game against Oakland, the Rangers sent Delino DeShields to Triple-A Round Rock while recalling LHP Brandon Mann. DeShields has been in the midst of a one for 38-slump at the plate.

For the third time in the last four games, the Rangers gave up at least 13 runs in a game. The latest came last night as they fell to Oakland 13-10 in ten innings. The Rangers seemed in command of the game after this Elvis at-bat in the sixth inning. Oakland scored 11 runs over the next to 4 innings to win the game. Khris Davis hit a three-run homer in the 10th to complete the rally. Game 3 of the four-game series is tonight on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will not report to camp Thursday because he wants his contract reworked. The Falcons are aware of Jones’ plans and hope he changes his mind. Jones could be fined up to $40,000 for each day he misses. The Falcons’ first practice is Friday. The team has previously said that it will not rework his deal. Falcons owner Arthur Blank told The Athletic that he does not plan to get involved in any negotiations over Jones’ contract at this time

The Los Angeles Rams and Todd Gurley have agreed to a four-year contract extension that resets the market for running backs. The Rams announced Tuesday that the extension keeps Gurley under contract through 2023 but did not disclose financial terms. A source disclosed that the deal is worth $60 million and includes $45 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee is given to a running back. Gurley also will receive a $20 million signing bonus.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said the decision to fire assistant coach Zach Smith was a “very tough call” made in the best interest of the team. Meyer fired Smith on Monday, days after an Ohio judge issued a protection order that forbids Smith from getting within 500 feet of his ex-wife. “The most important people in our program are our players,” Meyer said Tuesday morning at Big Ten media days in Chicago.

Forward Kevin Love was “very excited and obviously humbled” after signing a long-term extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Terms were not announced, but league sources said that the four-year, $120 million extension tops out his overall deal at five years, $145 million.

Free-agent guard Dwyane Wade has been offered a three-year, $25-million contract by the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, according to Chinese media reports. The deal, which is before taxes, would make Wade the highest-paid player in China, slightly ahead of Andray Blatche, who plays for Xinjiang in the Chinese Basketball Association