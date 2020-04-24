Cowboys Take OU Receiver With First Pick

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Round One of the NFL draft happened last night, and the Dallas Cowboys took the wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, out of Oklahoma. Many people had him as the best receiver in the draft, and he fell to the Cowboys at 17.

Lamb joins an already explosive offense that includes Dak, Zeke, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup.

As expected, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Redskins took Chase Young second. The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovaila with the fifth pick.