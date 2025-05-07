Cox Field Airport To Host Fly-in Event

PARIS, TEXAS – Cox Field Airport and flying enthusiasts from Airplanes and Coffee hope to elevate interests in aviation at a fly-in from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 17. Planes, jets, and helicopters will touchdown at Cox Field (KPRX), and pilots will share their passion for aviation with the public.

“We are expecting pilots from all around this area, flying various types of aircraft, to be here for the event,” Cox Field Airport Manager Damon Anderson said. “87 planes landed here for the event in 2023, and we anticipate more than 100 this year.”

In addition to opportunities to view aircraft up close, some pilots will offer free discovery flights for kids. Discovery flights will be scheduled on-site only, are first-come, first-served, and pre-registration is unavailable. There will be a bounce house, food trucks, and live music entertainment. The Trolley de Paris will offer a shuttle service to downtown Paris for pilots and others wishing to see more of the city.

Airplanes and Coffee is a non-profit organization whose members are primarily pilots and airplane mechanics. Members contribute to and use fly-ins, discovery flights, school presentations and scholarships to foster interest in aviation as a career or hobby.