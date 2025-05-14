Cox Field To Host Fly-In Saturday

Cox Field Airport and flying enthusiasts from Airplanes and Coffee hope to increase interests aviation at a fly-in from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 17. Planes, jets, and helicopters will touchdown at Cox Field. In addition to opportunities to view aircraft up close, some pilots will offer free discovery flights for kids. Discovery flights will be scheduled on-site only, first come, first served, and pre-registration is unavailable. There will be a bounce house, food trucks, and live music entertainment. The Trolley de Paris will offer a shuttle service to downtown Paris for pilots and others wishing to see more of the city.