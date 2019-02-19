CPS Legal Help

There is free CPS-related legal information and education from experienced, child welfare attorneys, all from over the phone. The Family Helpline is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Call 844-888-6565.

The helpline is answered directly by child welfare attorneys. If one of our attorneys isn’t available, you can leave a voicemail, which someone returns within one business day.

Callers can remain completely anonymous. That means we don’t need last names, addresses, social security numbers, birthdates, or children’s names to answer your CPS-related questions.

We talk to parents, relatives, caregivers, and community members, anyone who has a question about a child protective services case in Texas.

CPS cases are complicated, confusing, and can have serious consequences for families. However, many families involved in a CPS matter do not have a right to a free attorney, the Family Helpline is here to fill that knowledge gap with free legal information and education.