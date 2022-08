A nationwide crackdown on child sex trafficking is highlighting how big the problem has become. Texas leads the nation, but experts say this has nothing to do with illegal immigration. Bob Sanborn with the Texas-Based group “Children At Risk” says the vast majority of those who get caught up in sex trafficking are runaways. The percentage of illegal immigrants is tiny. More than 80 children were recovered as part of Operation Cross Country. The youngest victim was just 11-years- old.