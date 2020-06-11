Craft Breweries Working On Racial Equality

San Antonio’s “Weathered Souls Brewing Company” has launched a project called “Black is Beautiful” and is inviting participating breweries to put their spin on a base recipe…an imperial stout…to showcase the different shades of black. So far, 56 Texas breweries have signed up for the project, including 13 in North Texas. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the “Black is Beautiful Beer Project” will go to organizations that support police reform, equality, and inclusion. Each participating brewery is committed to working on racial equality for the long term.