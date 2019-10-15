Cranston’s ‘El Camino’ Moment in Today’s Hollywood Report

The NY Post claims three new women have come forward and are accusing Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct in New York bars and restaurants. Two of the women say the actor grabbed their butts in 2008 and 2013. Another woman says Cuba tried to place his hand up her skirt. He has yet to be charged.

Bryan Cranston tells Rolling Stone magazine that he didn’t shave his head for his cameo in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” ”No. As a matter of fact, when we put the bald cap on and glued on the facial hair, it was like, “Wow.” I look in the mirror, and it’s so helpful as an actor to say, “This is what I’m presenting.” This look represented so much to me back then, and it just transports you to that time and your ability to drop into that character.”

Consequence of Sound claims Cranston only had one day to film his cameo because of his Broadway production ”Network.” He could not fly commercially because people would notice him. Cranston flew to Albuquerque on a private jet, filmed his scene, and then flew back to New York

Gossip Ireland claims Kourtney Kardashian has filed a police report against an employee, who stole an iPad and $700 from her. The same woman is also accused of stealing $4,500 from her ex-partner, Scott Disick. Kourtney, Khloe and their mother, Kris, saged Kourtney’s home to cleanse it of bad vibes left by the thief.

Woman’s Day magazine claims Ben Affleck has allegedly been sending flirty texts to Jodie Comer. She stars with him in a new movie called The Last Duel. A source tells the magazine, “If you ask me, Ben’s got his sights on more than just a working relationship. Ben knew she would be perfect for the role he had in mind for her, but more than that, once he met her in person, he was captivated. He’s been texting her for weeks now. Jodie’s hoping it will turn into a date or two, so they can see how things would be between them once work is taken out of the equation.”

In Touch Weekly Magazine says Mike ”The Situation” Sorrentino is planning to write a tell-all book about his time in prison. He tells the magazine, “I am definitely going to write a tell-all. I am in the process of going through that avenue right now. We are thinking about starting with the recovery but then going to prison. A whole journey.”

Mike says he got pampered when he was released from jail. “I went to my barber, got a manicure and pedicure, got a vampire facial. I got an eyebrow wax, a nose wax. It was great. I felt amazing. When you lose your freedom and you gain it back, it’s like Christmas all over again.”

Jennifer Aniston tells Allure magazine that the ‘comments section’ on social media should be removed. “I also think we need to take away comment sections. When people say, ‘Don’t read the comments,’ well, I’ve read comments. I’m not an idiot. It’s a horrible, horrible thing to do, which creates stress which raises your cortisol and then you break out.”

Deadline Hollywood claims Sarah Silverman is getting her own stand-up comedy special and late night series on HBO. The late night series will have Sarah talking about hot topics and gossip while taking video calls. She says, “Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean – look at my face – I’m literally all brow.”

Scarlett Johansson has joined Brie Larson in pushing for an all-female Marvel movie. She tells the magazine, “I don’t know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character. But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them.”

Kim Kardashian has admitted to E! that she partied at OJ’s house after OJ was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend. Her father, Robert Kardashian, was OJ’s lead lawyer in his murder trial. “All the kids stayed home from school and we saw the verdict, and afterwards my dad called us and was like, ‘OK, meet me at Uncle O.J.’s house. We’re all going to go there and celebrate. Now if I tell people, like, ‘Oh yeah, I was at Uncle O.J.’s house right after the verdict.’ And I didn’t even think it was a big deal, it’s just, like, crazy to me to even think that was normal life.”