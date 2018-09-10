Hess Lawn Mower Header
Crash Kills Hallsville Man

15 mins ago

Sunday morning around 1:30, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Buchanan Road, a half-mile north of Hallsville in Harrison County. The driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, Adam Wayne Fredricks, 29, of Hallsville, was traveling northbound on Buchanan Road at an unsafe speed approaching a curve in the roadway to the right. His vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire. Judge Mike Smith pronounced the driver dead at the scene. They transported him to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

