Crash Kills Tatum Teen

Friday night at 8:43, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-2011, nine miles east of Kilgore in Rusk County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2006 Mazda M6I, Lela Justeen Burney, 19, of Tatum, was traveling southeast on FM-2011. She lost control of the vehicle on a curve and stopped in a ditch where her car struck a tree. Paramedics transported Lela to Good Shepard Medical Center in Longview, where later Judge Tim Bryn pronounced her. The crash remains under investigation. The DPS urges all motorists to reduce their speed, especially on wet roadways.