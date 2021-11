A two-vehicle crash killed Charles Craig and Janice Craig, 86, of Sulphur Springs Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. Reportedly, Charles Craig was driving a 2017 Nissan Murano at 12:51 Sunday afternoon attempting to exit a business driveway to get onto State Highway 154, three miles east of Sulphur Springs, but failed to yield the right-of-way. The driver of a 2020 Chevy Equinox was going southbound on 154 and hit the Nissan. Paramedics treated and released the driver of the Chevy.