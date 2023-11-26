Hess Black Friday Header
Crash Kills Woman In McCurtain County

An 87-year-old woman has died after a car wreck in McCurtain County. According to a report from troopers, the crash happened at 3:31 pm Friday at State Highway 3 and Garnet Ridge Road near Haworth. Troopers said a 2016 Nissan was driving south on the highway when it ran off the road and struck a power pole. The car then rolled onto its top.

A passenger in the car, Bert Lue Smith, 87, was pronounced at the scene due to internal injuries. The driver, Eunice Henderson, 71, and another passenger were treated and released from McCurtain Memorial Hospital.

