Credit Union of Texas Continues Northeast Expansion with New Branch in Bonham, Texas and Grand Opening Celebration on October 5

ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 – Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) announced the opening of its newest branch in the historic downtown square of Bonham, Texas, continuing its expansion throughout the state’s northeast region. Located at 410 N. Center St., the new location incorporates the city’s rich history into the branch’s décor.

The Bonham branch features the same full-service consumer and business banking experience available at all CUTX locations, including an interactive teller machine (ITM) serviced by live, virtual tellers, and public access to a no-fee automated teller machine (ATM). The branch is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In celebration of its newest location, CUTX will host a grand opening event on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the historic downtown Bonham square. The event, which is free to all attendees, is in partnership with the Bonham Chamber of Commerce’s annual Autumn in Bonham Bicycle Rally and Fall Festival. Details of the event include:



10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 410 N. Center St. Complimentary food from CUTX’s own food truck, Community Grill

A variety of children’s activities and games including crafts, face-painting, a petting zoo, a dunk tank, putt-putt, and cornhole as well as a raffle for various prizes

“We’re excited to open our new branch in the heart of Bonham,” said Eric Pointer, President and CEO of CUTX. “Our commitment extends far beyond just offering exceptional banking services, we’re here to make a lasting impact. Our local team is building strong partnerships with educators, first responders, and nonprofits to support and enrich the community we’re so proud to serve.”

The new branch will also host a monthly CUTX Coffee Connection event to provide financial education to local business owners and leaders and foster community collaboration and networking. In support of one of its five pillars, suburban homelessness, CUTX will donate new beds to Open Arms Shelter, a faith-based nonprofit organization that provides overnight shelter and guidance toward an independent life for Bonham residents.

Additionally, in May, CUTX kicked off a partnership with Bonham Independent School District (Bonham ISD) to celebrate local Bonham ISD employees. As part of the ongoing partnership, CUTX will award an Employee of the Month certificate and gift card to an educator or support staff member each month throughout the school year.

With branches now in Bonham, Sulphur Springs, Paris, Lindale, Gilmer, and one coming soon in Kilgore, CUTX continues to purposefully grow its presence outside of its North Texas headquarters to serve members throughout east and northeast Texas.



About CUTX



For almost 100 years, Credit Union of Texas has provided financial services to members throughout North Texas. Living out its vision to deliver an unexpected experience, CUTX has grown to over $2.5 billion in assets. Most Texas residents may qualify for membership. In the last year, CUTX was recognized with the Communities Foundation of Texas “Be in Good Company” Seal of Excellence, voted the Best Credit Union in DFW by the readers of The Dallas Morning News, and named the winner of the Torch Awards for Ethics from both the Better Business Bureau Serving North Central Texas and the International Association of Better Business Bureaus. For more information about CUTX, visit www.cutx.org.