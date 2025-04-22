Header Mowers Header 2024
McKay Law Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Hiring Header
Header- Mark Patrick
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Sandlin Header 2024
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header

Credit Union of Texas Goat Yoga Fundraiser for United Way

(PARIS, Texas) — The Credit Union of Texas is hosting another Goat Yoga fundraiser for the United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) on Saturday, May 10th at Bywaters Park.
There are three different sessions of Goat Yoga. Participants can purchase tickets on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/goat-yoga-fundraiser-tickets-1279609218619?aff=oddtdtcreator
In addition to a fun yoga class with baby and toddler goats, ticket holders will also receive a free breakfast at the CUTX food truck, non-alcoholic beverages from the Party Pony and free flowers for all moms.
UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “We are thrilled that CUTX is holding this fundraiser for us again this year. Last year the event sold out, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets early. Everyone who attended the event last year had a wonderful time doing yoga under the trees with baby goats!”
For more information on the United Way of Lamar County, their programs and their partner agencies, visit www.lamarcountyuw.org or call

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved