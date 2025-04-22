Credit Union of Texas Goat Yoga Fundraiser for United Way

(PARIS, Texas) — The Credit Union of Texas is hosting another Goat Yoga fundraiser for the United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) on Saturday, May 10th at Bywaters Park.

There are three different sessions of Goat Yoga. Participants can purchase tickets on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/goat-yoga-fundraiser- tickets-1279609218619?aff= oddtdtcreator

In addition to a fun yoga class with baby and toddler goats, ticket holders will also receive a free breakfast at the CUTX food truck, non-alcoholic beverages from the Party Pony and free flowers for all moms.

UWLC Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “We are thrilled that CUTX is holding this fundraiser for us again this year. Last year the event sold out, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets early. Everyone who attended the event last year had a wonderful time doing yoga under the trees with baby goats!”