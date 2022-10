Crimestoppers All Golf 4-Man Scramble tournament sponsored by Paris Chevrolet will be on Saturday, Oct 15, at 1:00 pm at Pine Ridge Golf Course. The cost is $300 per team or $75 Per Player. To sign-up, call Angie at (903) 491-5043 or Sonya at (903) 227-2319. Lunch will be ready at 11:00, with registration for golf at 12:30, and the tournament starts at 1:00.