Crockett Intermediate School Celebrates Student Successes With Live Awards Assemblies

5 hours ago

Pictured above: Assistant Principal Cynthia Jackson places a Future Problem Solving medal on Abigail Harper.

Crockett Intermediate School held its first assembly this year with parents and guests present. They spread ceremonies out over two days, with a mask required and social distancing in place. Students were given awards for:
An Honor Roll
A/B Honor Roll
Pre Athletic Wildcat Academy Award
Future Problem Solving
UIL Awards
Spelling Bee Winners
Recognition of National Honor Society members.
Citizenship awards were also handed out in class by homeroom teachers.

Pictured left: Avery Hines, shows off her certificate. Pictured right: Reading Coach Jill Nutt celebrates with her nephew, Derrick Nutt.

