Crockett Intermediate School held its first assembly this year with parents and guests present. They spread ceremonies out over two days, with a mask required and social distancing in place. Students were given awards for:
An Honor Roll
A/B Honor Roll
Pre Athletic Wildcat Academy Award
Future Problem Solving
UIL Awards
Spelling Bee Winners
Recognition of National Honor Society members.
Citizenship awards were also handed out in class by homeroom teachers.
Crockett Intermediate School Celebrates Student Successes With Live Awards Assemblies
Crockett Intermediate School held its first assembly this year with parents and guests present. They spread ceremonies out over two days, with a mask required and social distancing in place. Students were given awards for: