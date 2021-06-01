Crockett Intermediate School Celebrates Student Successes With Live Awards Assemblies

Crockett Intermediate School held its first assembly this year with parents and guests present. They spread ceremonies out over two days, with a mask required and social distancing in place. Students were given awards for:

An Honor Roll

A/B Honor Roll

Pre Athletic Wildcat Academy Award

Future Problem Solving

UIL Awards

Spelling Bee Winners

Recognition of National Honor Society members.

Citizenship awards were also handed out in class by homeroom teachers.