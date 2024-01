Crockett Intermediate School’s Science Fair winners were announced recently. The winners are:

Anniston Bray – 1st place – Garbage to Grub (Invention)

Jace R. Thompson – 2nd place – What’s Shaking? (How the size of the base

affects earthquake damage)

Nathan Darst – 3rd place – Nerf Gun Improvement (Invention)

Anna Echols – 4th place – Candy Cane Chaos!

Winners will compete in the Region 8 ESC Science Fair on February 2, 2024, in Pittsburg for grades 4-12.